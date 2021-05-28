Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained their position as the 32rd best in the new FIFA rankings for the month of April released on Thursday.

The latest ranking shows that the three-times African champions remained in the same position in the world with 1487.16 points and also placed third in Africa.

Teranga Lion of Senegal remained the best ranked Africa team and were also ranked 22nd in the world with 1542.45 points above Carthage Eagles of Tunisia who garnered 1512.88 to stay 26th in the world.

Reigning Africa champions, Algeria are ranked 33rd in the world and 4th in Africa as Morocco and Egypt are in Africa’s Top 6.

Meanwhile Belgium remained world number one followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain.

Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Denmark complete the FIFA top 10.

China stays in 77th, ranking the ninth among all Asian teams.

Changes are expected in the next world football governing body rankings as teams will be involved in international friendly matches in the months of June and July.