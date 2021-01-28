Nigerian international Gabriel Okechukwu, has signed a four-year contract with the Japanese side, Consadole Sapporo.

The Water FC of Abuja graduate who has been unveiled joined the Japanese club on $2million. He is expected to start training with the team after completing his medical.

Okechukwu was the saviour of the CHAN Super Eagles at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco under the tutelage of Coach Salisu Yusuf where he scored decisive goals in their quarter final match against Angola and semifinal match against Sudan respectively.

The Eagles striker who featured in CAF Champions League alongside compatriot Babatunde Micheal for Wydad Casablanca of Morocco is expected to add impetus to the Consadole Sapporo attacking force in the Japanese J1 League.

Gabriel was invited to the Super Eagles by late Stephen Keshi.

According to the 25 year-old former Whydad Athletic Club player, its a huge step for him and he cannot wait to get started.

“For me its a big privileged to come play in Japan where the style of football is very different from that of Morocco but one thing is for sure I will do my best to put smiles on faces of the fans and the club”.

“I don’t take this opportunity for granted and am here to make my mark and keep the Nigerian flag always flying”.