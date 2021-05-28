Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC) has unveiled the president of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Musa Muhammed as its new grand patron.

Muhammed and his national executives were presented with the SESC’s branded souvenirs and an award for his contribution towards unifying the country at a brief ceremony held in Abuja yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Muhammed commended the SESC’s giant strive in cheering national teams to victory in every international tournaments while assuring the support of his led RTEAN to club in their future engagements.

“I want you to commend the SESC for giving me this award and for identifying with RTEAN, we will decide at our executive level and get back to the SESC to ensure that they continue to do the good work they are doing in cheering out national teams to victories.

“I identified with the SESC because whenever the Super Eagles are playing Nigeria will keep away their differences and to support the national team if time permits me I will join you in cheering the Super Eagles to victory come 2021 AFCON in Cameroon,” he said.

Earlier, the president of Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC) Prince Vincent Okumagba, who was represented by the FCT chapter chairman, Mohammed Mohammed said that the Muhammed is well known for his impeccable role towards preaching unity and peace in the country hence his selection as the grand patron of the club.

He also noted that the TREAN’s contribution and connections would be needed by the SESC ahead of the forthcoming competitions including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they are set to cheer Super Eagles to victory.

“We will need your support in fulfilling our mandate to ensure that our members cheer the Super Eagles to victory at the 2021 AFCON.”