By Olaawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’ Super Eagles will begin their campaign for their 7th World Cup participation when hostilities for 2022 qualification games resume in May.

Qatar will host the quadrennial tournament from November 25 to

December 18, 2022.

The three-time African champions, Nigeria is paired in Group C along Liberia, Cape Verde and Central Africa

Republic (CAR). According to the timeline of the qualifications made available, Super Eagles will commence their campaign in May with the matchdays 1 and 2 slated to hold between May 31 and

June 15, 2021.

During this FIFA window, the Eagles will play Liberia at home before they travel to CAR later. The next qualifiers which will be

on home-and-away bases will see the Eagles square up twice against Cape Verde on matchdays 3 and 4 First leg will be at home while the return leg follows few days later between August 30 and September 7, 2021.

The last qualification race, matchdays 5 and 6, will hold within October 4 and 12. Super Eagles will play first away to Liberia before they roundup their campaign at home against CAR.

Group winners will qualify for the final round of qualifications where the 10 best group teams will be paired in twos and they will play another home and away matches.

The winners of this last stage will qualify to fly the continent’s flag in Qatar.

This last qualifying round is slated to hold between November 8 and 16, 2021.

The Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) will confirm later the dates for the Super Eagles matches within the stipulated timelines above as well as venues and kick-off time.

Recall that the NFF In May 2020, gave Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, the mandate to qualify the team for her 7th World Cup in Qatar when he renewed his contract for addition two-and-a-half years.