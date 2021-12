Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin their preparations for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on Tuesday, while speaking on a TVC Sports programme in Lagos.

Dare said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Federal Capital Territory are collaborating to provide the Super Eagles with a conducive environment to train and prepare for the tournament which begins in Cameroon on the 9th of January, 2022.

Dare assured that the team will not disappoint the nation at the AFCON, expressing optimism that they can do better than they did at the last edition held in Egypt in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no doubt that with the quality of the personnel(both players and coaches)in our team, we can go all the way in Cameroon. We finished third in Egypt the last time out, we can do even better this time around. We just have to develop confidence in ourselves and do the hard work on the pitch,” Dare said.

ADVERTISEMENT