By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will kick start their 2022 World Cup qualifying series against Liberia in September having previously been billed to kick-off in June.

CAF has confirmed that round two of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign will now begin in the September window and run through October, November (2021) and March 2022, saying it decided to shift the start of the qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

There will now be double matchdays in September, October and November with the 10 group winners advancing to the final round next March.

However, that’s highly unlikely as the Euros and the COPA America will be taking place this summer.

The three-time African champions have been placed in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Liberia, Central African Republic and Cape Verde.