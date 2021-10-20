The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has explained why the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has continued to work from outside Nigeria despite signing a contract that mandates him to stay in the country.

The NFF boss, in an interview aired on Arise TV, explained that the Franco-German coach has never kicked against working from Nigeria but he is forced to operate mostly from abroad since most of the players he works with are based abroad.

He said, “We have a contract with Gernot [Rohr] to live in Nigeria and he has not been antagonistic to that. That is the truth. I’m not trying to defend him when I don’t need to defend him.

“But most of our players live outside the shores of this country and that what we do right now is that he is at the head of a monitoring team that monitors and talks to our players, talks to their teams, their backroom staff, their coaches and because he is an ex-international himself, he has a relationship with most of their coaches. These are some of the things people don’t know,” Mr Pinnick explained.

While Mr Pinnick’s explanation appears plausible, many have fingered Mr Rohr’s overseas operation as one of the chief reasons why the Super Eagles coach has given few opportunities to players on the domestic scene to vie for places in the national team.

No Nigeria-based player was named in the 23-man squad that prosecuted back-to-back qualifiers against a Central African Republic team ranked 134th on the FIFA table.

In a related development, Mr Pinnick also expressed optimism that the Eagles will book a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the momentary setback which saw Mr Rohr’s men losing at home to the lowly-rated Central African Republic.