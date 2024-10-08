Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a poor start.

The Eagles have only recorded three points from four games, drawing three and losing one game.

After four games in the qualifiers, the Eagles are in fifth position.

Despite the poor start in the qualifiers, Gusau is confident the Eagles will still secure the ticket.

“I have much confidence we will qualify for the next World Cup in 2026,” Gusau said while outlining his achievements as NFF president. “I know we have a very bad start, having just three points from four matches. But if you look at the momentum now there is a level of progress.

“Everybody knows what is at stake and we are surely going to do our best to support the team. We have just started our qualifiers for the next Nations Cup in Morocco 2025 and by the grace of God that would be our breakthrough to winning our fourth AFCON title.