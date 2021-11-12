Super Eagles coordinator, Patrick Pascal, said the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not want to take any chances against the Lone Stars of Liberia in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clash in Morocco on Saturday

Pascal, while speaking on LEADERSHIP Podcast’s live show, ‘Sports Orbit’, said the players are determined to avoid a repeat of what happened against the Central African Republic in Lagos.

“What is on the players’ mind is to have total concentration towards the match against Liberia. We don’t want a repeat of what happened against the Central African Republic. Everybody is concentrating towards the match and our aim is to come out with the maximum three points.

“The training yesterday was so intensive and the most important thing is that these players are in good condition and their concentration is super,” Pascal said.

On the fitness of Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, after being sidelined for injury, Pascal said “He played the last match for his team (Leicester City) and now he is not complaining. He trained very well and he is in good condition. The injury he had is healed and his training and concentration is good,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the inclusion of Odion Ighalo to the team is not intended to ‘bench’ any player. “One thing I want Nigerians to know is that when the coach recalled Ighalo back to the national team, he did not say he wanted to remove Victor Osimhen neither Kelechi Iheanacho or any one. He said he is bringing him for his experience.

“So, Ighalo is here and he has to prove himself even though he has contributed a lot in the past to the national team.”

The Super Eagles take on the Lone Star of Liberia in a matcday five day encounter of the FIFA 2022 World Cup at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco on Saturday before hosting host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game next week’s Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.