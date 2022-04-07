As Nigerian football fans and other stakeholders continue to lament over Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ambassador Chris Giwa has appealed for calm in the face of the current disappointment.

The Eagles last week Tuesday failed to secure qualification to the global soccer showpiece in the Gulf of Guinea nation, Qatar, losing the ticket to West African arch rival, Ghana on away goal rule after a 1-1 draw in front of the home fans in Abuja Stadium.

The First leg had ended in a goalless draw in Kumasi and the Eagles failed to qualify on the away goal rule.

Ambassador Giwa who still has a Supreme Court ruling backing him as the legally recognised president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) urged Nigerians in a statement by media aide, Michael Obasi, to put the defeat behind them and move on.

“I must say that though the defeat is very painful to swallow, we must put ourselves together and look ahead as quickly as possible,” Giwa said.

“I don’t think this is the time we should start talking about who is to blame for the ouster because the deed has been done and everybody involved should learn from this ahead of other qualifiers.”

Ambassador Giwa further praised the turn out of the fans who filled up the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja to support their darling Super Eagles team.

“I was so impressed with the fans who made sure the Eagles did not lack support on the day. They filled the stadium and many were still outside which for me further showed again that football is one of the major unifying factors in the Country.”

Ambassador Giwa stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that this disaster does not repeat itself ahead of the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.