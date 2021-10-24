Defending champions, Super Falcons will today lock horns with the Black Queen of Ghana for a spot at the upcoming 12th Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

One of the biggest football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana clash would take centre stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nine-time African champions, Falcons took a two-goal lead over Ghana’s Black Queens in their Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture thanks to a brace by Sweden –based forward Uchenna Kanu at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons arrived in Accra on yesterday had their official training at the Accra Sports Stadium in the evening ahead of their mouth-watering clash.

Both teams will clash as from 4pm Ghana time (5pm Nigeria time), with the winner on aggregate qualifying for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco next year summer.

The AWCON serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.