By Olawale Ayeni |

Nigeria’s Super Falcons dropped one spot in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world soccer governing body on Friday.

The African champions are now ranked 38th having previously occupied the 37th position in the world.

Randy Waldrum’s side failed to move up in the ranking despite winning the Turkish Women’s Cup in February.

Unlike men ranking that comes up every month, women ranking is fixed for every three month, makes it four times in a year.

In the last three months, Super Falcons garnered 1459.57 points against 1614 it amassed in the last ranking.

The Super Falcons however maintained top spot in Africa.

Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal remain in the African Top 10.

This ranking means they will all enjoy a first round bye for the African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers. World champions USA are the No 1 team in women’s football in the world.