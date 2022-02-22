Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, is confident that his team will beat Lady Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, in the second leg final qualifier of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Abidjan, tomorrow.

The Falcons go into the game with a 2-0 advantage obtained last Friday in Abuja. The eventual winner qualifies for the WAFCON billed for July this year in Morocco.

“We should play on the front foot in Ivory Coast, we are not to sit back trying to contain them. Though we weren’t at our best in the first leg, now that we know how good they are, we shall go all out to get the result that will qualify us for the main competition,” Waldrum told Completesports.com.

“My team played according to instructions even though we did not entertain but they were able to shut them out. We scored two goals and kept a clean sheet, that is a good platform to start from and hopefully we shall come back victorious.

“I know they will be aggressive and try to disrupt what we do but we have to prepare our players not to be perturbed by their game plan to stop our flow.”

but we shall be on the front foot and try to score a goal or two to unsettle them. We shall get the job done in Ivory Coast.

“We shall be smart enough to absorb what the game calls for and whatever they throw at us and go at them. We have to score at least a goal and make things more difficult for them. This team is in a much better place with much better players. We will be fine at the end of the day, we will qualify,” the American concluded.

