ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA has threatened to ban any player or club involved in breakaway competitions, amid renewed talk of a European Super League involving some of the world’s biggest teams.

World football’s governing body has published a strongly-worded statement amid reports some of the world’s biggest clubs could form a new competition.

A breakaway continental tournament has been mooted and discussed for years, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and many leading Premier League clubs believed to favour a ring-fenced European league which would include some of the richest and most famous teams.

However, this has been vocally rejected by others, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and La Liga chief Javier Tebas are among the most ardent critics of the breakaway plans.

FIFA has made its stance clear, saying that players will be banned from playing in any of their competitions – including the World Cup and European Championship – should they take part in any unauthorised events.

The letter has been signed by the six heads of FIFA’s continental confederations and reads: “In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’ by some European clubs, FIFA and the six confederations once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasise that such a competition would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation.

“Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation.

“As per the FIFA and confederations statutes, all competitions should be organised or recognised by the relevant body at their respective level, by FIFA at the global level and by the confederations at the continental level.