The 12 rebel clubs planning to form a European Super League (ESL) are “ready for dialogue” with domestic leagues and UEFA.

With widespread hostility and opposition to the ESL proposal announced on Sunday from within football and also from political leaders such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, the leading figures within the breakaway cabal accept that there is a need for high-level talks in order to lay out their plans.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the leaders of the group as “snakes” during an explosive news conference on Monday in which he also said that the proposals, involving Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and others, were a “spit in the face of football lovers.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the chairman of the ESL group, responded by saying football must “change and adapt,” while dismissing Ceferin’s threat of the rebel clubs being banned from UEFA competitions.

A meeting of the 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the proposal — the ESL plan includes Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham — was held yesterday in an effort to agree on a strategy to combat the initiative.

A statement following the meeting read: “The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”