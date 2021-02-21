Manchester City will be looking to continue their march towards regaining the Premier League title when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last 17 matches across all competitions, including 12 in the league to move 10 points clear at the top of the table and 22 points above this weekend’s hosts, who sit 10th.

Man City have dominated this fixture in the Premier League recently, winning each of their last seven top-flight meetings and remaining unbeaten in 10 stretching back to December 2015.

Arsenal, by contrast, have failed to find the back of the net in their last three home league games against Man City and could draw four such blanks in a row against the same opponent for the first time in their history.

In all competitions, Man City have already beaten Arsenal twice this season – a 1-0 triumph in the reverse league fixture and a 4-1 win at the Emirates in the EFL Cup – but Arsenal did knock Man City out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals last term.

In Italy, One of the most significant stagings of the Derby della Madonnina in recent history takes place today, as AC Milan have an immediate opportunity to regain the league lead they lost to city rivals Inter Milan last weekend.

Defeat to Serie A surprise package Spezia last time out leaves the Rossoneri one point behind their closest and oldest foes ahead of the 174th Milan derby in the top flight. Antonio Conte’s Inter, meanwhile, will not want to relinquish their spot at the summit, as the race for the Scudetto continues.

Although there are endless head-to-heads and angles from which to view this potentially historic clash, top billing is reserved for two men only.

Ahead of the final round of their heavyweight bout this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in Milan derbies – including two for Inter – and Romelu Lukaku is intent upon becoming the first player since 1973 to score in four consecutive Milan derbies in Serie A.

Lukaku’s team, though, can boast recent supremacy in terms of form and have come together as a more cohesive unit since the turn of the year. Only any mental frailties lingering from last term’s failure to secure trophies can stop the Nerazzurri from stretching their lead over their younger, more dynamic, but less wily Rossoneri counterparts.