By Olawale Ayeni, with Agency Reports

The Premier League champions host the leaders in the pick of the fixtures in gameweek 23 as Liverpool welcome title rivals Manchester City to Anfield today.

Seven points separate the two sides in the table following a poor run of form for the Reds, coupled with a relentless winning streak from Pep Guardiola’s men in recent weeks.

For all of their success in recent years, Anfield remains a bogey ground for Man City, who have come away from the red half of Merseyside with victory just once in their last 29 league visits.

That solitary triumph came all the way back in May 2003, 17 games ago, and in this fixture as a whole the team playing away has come out on top just once in the last 24 Premier League meetings.

The reverse fixture in November ended in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with Jesus cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s early penalty as the spoils were shared.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left fuming after his side showed promise but once again made things difficult for themselves in a 1-0 Premier League loss at Aston Villa yesterday.

Ollie Watkins’ goal condemned Arsenal to their second loss in a week after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It leaves the London side 10th in the table, nine points off the top four places.

Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall when Villa scored from a careless Cedric Soares back pass after just 74 seconds.