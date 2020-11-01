ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United and Arsenal lock horns in the Premier League today with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the standings.

Sunday’s encounter represents the 233rd competitive meeting between these two sides, with United bidding to record their 100th victory over the Gunners.

After United were outclassed on every level by Tottenham Hotspur before the October international break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself having to fight for his position at Old Trafford ahead of a set of difficult fixtures.

While many observers expected United to succumb tamely to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and RB Leipzig, the 6-1 demolition at the hands of Spurs has only acted as the catalyst for an unforeseen unbeaten streak.

Since the late flurry of goals at Newcastle United, United have collected maximum points from their two Champions League games, as well as earning a share of the spoils at home to Chelsea on the domestic scene.

The Gunners are not too far behind with 84 wins to their name, while only 49 draws have been played out between two of English football’s most decorated clubs.

Although United have not prevailed in any of the three most recent contests, they are unbeaten in their last half-a-dozen home encounters against the North Londoners.

Nevertheless, two-and-a-half years have passed since United got the better of Arsenal in a Premier League fixture.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was hoping for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to showcase the same kind of firepower in front of goal, especially with the Gabon international having been rewarded for his previous form with a lucrative new deal.

Unlike Rashford, however, Aubameyang has looked a shadow of the player who ended last season as one of the best attackers in Europe, highlighting the reliance which had been placed on his shoulders.

With his only goal in his last six appearances coming against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League, Arteta will hope that the 31-year-old can benefit from not being required against Dundalk in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City with a goal against his former club as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Sheffield United.1-0.

The right-back, who came through the ranks at the Blades, struck midway through the first half with a superb long-range strike.

It was a deserved goal for a Manchester City side who dominated game.

Also, Hakim Ziyech netted his first Premier League goal as Chelsea cruised to victory over winless Burnley at Turf Moor 3-0

Making his first league start for the Blues, Ziyech wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope, expertly dispatching Tammy Abraham’s lay-off in the 26th minute.

Defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.