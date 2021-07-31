The remains of chief executive officer of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga who was allegedly murdered in a short let apartment located in Lekki area of Lagos on June 15, 2021 were buried at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the Super TV boss who was allegedly murdered by a 21- year old Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was buried around 12.30pm in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife and friends.

Relations of the entrepreneur who had appealed to people to allow them to mourn their dead, restricted journalists from covering the burial ceremony.

The Ataga family had stated in the programme for the burial that a service of songs would hold on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Incubator, in Victoria Island, Lagos, while a funeral service would hold on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Controversy has continued to trail the circumstances surrounding his death as the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu’s denial in a viral video contradicted her earlier admittance to the murder of the father of two.