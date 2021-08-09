A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on Monday remanded Chidinma Adora Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

The 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos and one Adedapo Quadri were brought before the court by the Lagos State Police Command over alleged conspiracy and murder of Ataga.

However, their pleas were not taken because the Magistrate Court is not constitutionally empowered to try the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, after listening to the police, ordered that the defendants be kept in prison for the next 30 days pending the release of a legal advice on the matter by the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ojukwu, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos.

While moving the remand application, police prosecutor, Cyril Ajifor, stated that the application was based on section 264 subsections 1 and 2 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Ajifor pointed out that attached to the remand application was a 12-page affidavit, statements of the defendants and exhibits to show that the file has been duplicated to the DPP for legal advice.

“We are praying for the remand of the defendants for the first count of murder,” he stated.

Representing the first defendant, Babajide Martins, Director of the Office of Public Defender, said the remand application was “inevitable.”

Mr. Martins, who was not opposed to the application, enjoined the prosecution team to make necessary documents available to the defence before being brought before the court.

Recall that Usifo Ataga was found dead with multiple stabs on his body on June 16, 2021 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I, where he had checked in with his lover, Miss Ojukwu.

Miss Ojukwu was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The 50 year-old Ataga was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.