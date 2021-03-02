By HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN) has called on farmers and other tribes in the middle belt to intensify supply of all kinds of foodstuffs to the southern part of Nigeria.

The apex socio-cultural and political organisation of the Jukun people worldwide in a press statement in Abuja faulted the stand of a certain group of individuals who said food supplies to the southern part of Nigeria should be halted.

The associations national president, Chief Bako Benjamin, said those individuals calling for the boycott of food supply to the south speak for themselves and not the entire population of the North which the Middle belt is part of.

Bako said it is the duty of the security agencies to give maximum security to all the foodstuff traders coming to the southern part of Nigeria markets for legitimate businesses.

Bako who further said those calling for the boycott of southern Nigeria on food supply may have genuine grievances, but added that the method adopted through punitive and systematic starvation of the southern part of the country is too extreme and dangerous for a united Nigeria.

Bako said the security agencies should identify the criminals that burnt trucks and destroyed properties in Shasha and prosecute them accordingly.