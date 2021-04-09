By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

A group under the aegis of Northern Solidarity Forum (NSF), has urged political leaders in the region to support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in tackling the security challenges by providing policies and programmes that will stop the youths adventure into different forms of criminality.

NSF also welcomed Thursday’s killing of no fewer than 24 suspected bandits by the security forces in Birinin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the killings on Thursday.

He said the bandits were killed during an aerial mission carried out by the troops over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

NSF statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Umar Gundiri, said the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of General LEO Irabor was gradually yielding fruits in the North.

The noted that not long ago, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the Nigerian military over recent gains recorded against Boko Haram fighters in Gwoza and the road leading to the northern part of the State.

Zulum had also commended troops of sector three of Operation Lafiya Dole for eliminating scores of insurgents and recovering their weapons on Friday, along Monguno – Gajiram road during an ambush by the terror group at Jigalta village.

According to the northern group, “we are grateful for the steady progress been made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor in returning peace to our region.

“Though the region is still on fire, the efforts of the members of the Nigerian military is commendable.

“We join Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the Kaduna State Government to commend the military personnel who are making sacrifices for peace to return to the North.

“We are calling on political leaders to support what is being done by the military by promoting policies and programmes that will stop our youths from going into crimes.

“We urge our people, especially the youths to support the AFN in the task of restoring peace to our beleaguered region.

“It is painful what the north has turned to, but we are hopeful that very soon, with the committment shown by members of the Nigerian military, we will soon start to witness positive results,” the statement added.