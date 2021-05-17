An appeal has gone to Nigerians to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in its bid to restore peace in volatile areas of the country.

The appeal was made by a civil society organisation, Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP), in Abuja on Monday.

A press release issued by the group’s convener, Dotun Akindele, said the military was making sacrifices to keep the country together and hence must be supported.

The group described ongoing joint military operations across the country as timely.

NAP also hailed the capture of bandit chief, Jack Bros Yellow, who was allegedly arrested from one of many forests between Shiroro and Rafi in Niger State.

The group also noted how Operation Hadin Kai has bombarded gathering of Boko Haram fighters at Dawuri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State with several casualties on the part of the insurgents.

Akindele said: “The arrest of Jack Bros Yellow has significantly decreased the criminal activities of the bandits.

“He was chief of one of many three teams of bandits who are working round Shiroro, Rafi and Munya native authorities space. In response to his arrest, different members of the gangs inflicting havoc have gone into hiding.

“We also noted reports by Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, that several Boko Haram commanders and bandits are willing to surrender, it is an indication of the relentless determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace in the country.

“In the south, the AFN is actively engaged in a determined effort to bring to an end all forms of criminality. It is a huge sacrifice on the part of personnel of the AFN.

“NAP therefore appeal to Nigerians to support the military at this very crucial time in the history of our country.”

