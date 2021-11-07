The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Matchmakers Consult International Mr Shina Philips has appealed to all Nigerians to support and forge a formidable partnership with the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba and the entire Police Force in order to keep the nation safe and secured.

Mr Philips made this appeal when Matchmakers Consult International Limited was honoured by the Nigeria Police Triathlon Association at the at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in the Force Headquarters, Abuja last Friday. The award for Outstanding Contribution and Dedication was given in recognition of the company’s contributions and partnership with the Police Force in areas of capacity building, sports, Community Policing and media relations.

Speaking further, Mr Philips noted that ‘Nigeria is experiencing a lot of security challenges across all geo-political regions of the country and these challenges have evidently overstretched our security agencies and government’s resources.’

He noted that a safe and secured society is the collective responsibility of all citizens. ‘We cannot leave the security of the country in the hands of the Police alone. Individuals and communities must support and partner with the Police authorities to secure their immediate environment and the entire country. This is the only way there can be economic development’, he concluded.

The presentation of the award was done by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa mni who represented the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, psc (+), fdc at the opening ceremony of a 2-day seminar held to sensitize participants and the public ahead of the 1st IGP Triathlon Invitational Championship scheduled for 4th December in Abuja was attended by the Force Secretary,

Matchmakers Consult International are organizers of the annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers. The first edition which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites and the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos in 2019 was a key police programme in the area of capacity building and training. The company is currently concluding plans for the second edition due to hold soon. As consultants, they served in the 2020 Police Week which was aborted as a result of COVID-19. Matchmakers Consult International was a foundation consultant at the inception of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV). The company has continued to provide strategic support to POCACOV in several areas.

In 2011, the firm organized Nigeria’s first FIFA/NFF Players’ Agent Workshop in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation. The training programme attracted local and international resource persons and participants. The company has served as Consultant to the Ondo State Football Agency. In 2013, Matchmakers Consult International initiated and have continued to organize the nation’s most transparent, credible and prestigious sports awards – the Nigeria Pitch Awards which has become Nigeria’s longest running football awards. The awards represents the first ever partnership of the Nigeria Football Federation with any organization on football awards.

Matchmakers Consult International, in partnership with the African Union, are organizers of the LAMPS (Legends of Arts Management Politics Security Science & Sports) Awards. They have also acquired the legal rights to the Africa Pitch Awards, Miss Beauty & Brains and Global Security Digest, a security programme which focuses on critical security issues and discourse is soon to debut.