A chieftain of the All Progressives Congres, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty.

Eze said 100,000 Nigerians had been directly or indirectly engaged in the rail and ports sub-sectors of the economy.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday expressed the hope that more Nigerians would soon be engaged in the two sub-sectors of the economy.

The APC chieftain applauded the huge efforts of the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in championing the job creation drive of the administration by providing jobs for Nigerians.

