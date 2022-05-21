Hundreds of supporters of the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tunubu have asked him to pair Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as his running mate in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The supporters who thronged Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to receive Tunubu, a former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, were shouting out, “Nigeria sai Bola Tunubu with Ganduje as his Vice President”.

Tinubu was in Kano to meet with Kano delegates that will be voting to pick the APC’s presidential flagbearer during national convention coming up on May 29, 2022 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The crowd of supporters chanted,”Allow Ganduje to be your running mate, our next President, because you are a perfect match that will save Nigeria from its present state of uncertainty”.

Although they all waited for at least five hours at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for the arrival of Tinubu despite the heavy rain fall, the supporters defied the rain to received Tunubu.

On his arrival Tinubu started by meeting the party members at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Hall, where they danced and chanted support for him.

He then paid a visit to some elder statesmen including business mogul Aminu Dantata and Yusuf Ali before retiring to the Government House.

The meeting with the delegates took place at night at the Coronation Hall, where Tinubu pleaded with them to vote for him, promising he will never let them down.

He said, “I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.

“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.

“I believe in myself, I’m smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistake, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me,” he said.

He further promised to tackle insecurity, revive the economy, develop the farming sector and make good roads.

“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming,” he promised.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said it was pay-back time, revealing that Tinubu worked hard for the APC and he will never let him down.

Ganduje added that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands what Nigeria needs in order to reposition the country adding that with Tinubu he is confident that it will be achieved