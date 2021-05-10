ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu Support Group (TSG) yesterday cautioned a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, to desist from making unsubstantiated statements against APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

George, had allegedly in an interview with a TV station on Friday accused Tinubu of corruption during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

But the TSG in a statement issued yesterday by its head of media and publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, said the PDP chieftain lacked a sense of history.

Oluwatosin said George’s criticisms of Tinubu were not based on any concrete facts but “envy, jealousy and bad faith.”

He said George became terribly envious of Tinubu’s unending political achievements in the nation’s space while he had remained unproductive in the Nigerian electoral market.