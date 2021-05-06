By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Eagles Supporters Clubs (NESC) has unveiled Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, representing Mikang, Quaan-Pan and Shendan Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, as its new patron.

Hon Longgap, was also presented with the NESC’s membership forms and an award for his contribution towards the empowerment and development of youth through sports across the country at a brief ceremony held in Abuja yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Longgap lauded the NESC’s giants strive in cheering national teams to victory in every international competition while assuring his support to association in their future engagements.

“I want you to commend the NESC for giving me this award, this would spur me to do more for the empowerment of youth and development of sports in the country. My doors are always open to support you in your future engagement,” he said.

Earlier, the president of Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), Hon. Sunny Gullong, said Hon Longgap well known for his impeccable role toward youth and sports development in Plateau State and in the country hence his selection as the new patron of the club.

He added that Longgap’s contribution and connections would be needed by the NESC ahead of the forthcoming competitions included the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they are set to cheer Super Eagles to victory.

“We the board of trustees of the NESC with over 5000 members across the country which is made up of respectable male and female members, selected from both public and private sector contribute our quota towards sports development and supporting the youth participation in both local and international competitions.

“We find you worthy to give you this award due to your great contribution to the employment of youth and sports development in the country. We also solicit for your support ahead of the coming Africa Cup of National Cup in Cameroon and the World Cup, where your connection and influence would be highly needed in order for us to cheer the Super Eagles to victory,” Gullong said.