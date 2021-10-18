The Supreme Court has affirmed the appointment of Justice Ijeoma Aguguo as chief judge of Imo State and struck out the suit against her as incompetent.

The suit numbered SC/CV/862/2020 was filed by one Justice Brown against the National Judicial Council (NJC) challenging the appointment of Justice Aguguo, the first female chief judge of the state.

The court discovered the supposed Justice Brown was a fictitious name used to institute the suit and consequently dismiss the case.

Agugua was repeatedly denied the post until Governor Hope Uzodimma announced her nomination after the retirement of Justice Paschal Nnadi in March 2020.

There had been stiff opposition to Agugua’s appointment hence she has been in acting capacity for over a year.