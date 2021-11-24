A Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Adamu Jauro’s 90 year-old mother, Hajiya Khadijatu Jauro, has passed away.

She died at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe on Wednesday after a brief illness.

She is survived by four children, among which are Justice Adamu Jauro, Alhaji Abdulrazak Jauro of the Gombe State Judicial Service Commission, Hajiya Aishatu Jauro and Alhaji Ahmad Jauro of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund and many grandchildren.

Our correspondent gathered that funeral prayers for the deceased would hold at the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, at 2pm in Gombe this Wednesday.