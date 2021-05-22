The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reversed the deposition of Chief James Bamidele Aduloju as Edemo of Ado Ekiti.

The Apex court faulted the removal of Chief Aduloju by Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and installed one Dayo Fajemilua as replacement.

Dayo Fajemilua and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti were joined in the suit first respondent and second respondent respectively.

In the verdict delivered on Friday and made available to journalists, Justice Samuel Oseji, affirmed Chief Aduloju as the authentic Edemo of Ado Ekiti.

Justice Oseji declared as a nullity, “the nomination and appointment of Dayo Fajemilua as Edemo of Ado-Ekiti by the Ewi of Ado during the pendency of a court action.

“I declare that Chief James Bamidele Aduloju remains the authentic Edemo of Ado-Ekiti”.

Oba Adejugbe was also restrained by the apex court from suspending or deposing the reinstated Chief under no circumstance .

The Supreme Court also ruled that the actions of the trial Judge at the Ekiti State High Court, Justice I.O. Ogunmoye, which dismissed the case at the trial level, amounted to abdication of judicial duty and lack of fair hearing.

It would be recalled that in 2012, Ewi of Ado Ekiti in 2012 removed Chief Aduloju as Edemo, following a disagreement over landed property located along Ijan road in the state capital