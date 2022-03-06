A five-member panel of judges of the Supreme Court led by Justice Alukayode Ariwoola has fixed March 16, 2022 for judgment on the authentic chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 12, 2022 chairmanship election in Abaji area council of the FCT.

Ariwoola set the date for the judgment after the counsel for Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, the first respondent and Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, the third respondent, adopted their written addresses.

Counsel to Abdullahi, who is the third respondent, Abdul Mohammed (SAN) urged the court to nullify the ruling of both the FCT High Court and Appeal Court which affirmed Alhaji Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate, as ruled by the same court between Murtala Usman Karshi and Hassan Gwagwa of AMAC.

However, counsel to the first respondent, Alhaji Loko, Matthew Bukka (SAN) prayed the court to uphold the ruling of the FCT High Court and Appeal Court which affirmed Alhaji Loko as the authentic APC candidate in the party’s primary held on April 23, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC returning officer in the February 12, 2022 council election at Abaji, Prof Gabriel Mordi, had declared the APC winner saying it scored 7, 289 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

Mordi said the winner would be announced after the determination of the case before the court in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT