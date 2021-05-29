The Supreme Court yesterday struck out an appeal filed before it by governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The apex court in a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appeal failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Upholding Obaseki’s election in the governorship poll held last year, Justice Agim said, “The appellants failed woefully to prove their case. They did not provide any disclaimer from the school that the result was not issued by them to Obaseki. This court agrees with the lower courts completely that the appellants did not meet sufficient requirements to prove their case”.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court awarded a cost of N1 million in favour of Governor Obaseki.

There was jubilation among PDP supporters in Edo State yesterday following the judgment in Abuja.

The party, in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the judgement was a testimony to the fact that Obaseki’s government was enthroned by the wishes of Edo People and had the blessings of God.

He said, “Edo PDP congratulates Governor Godwin Obaseki and his teeming supporters on yet another victory. We advised APC that it was again travelling the road of ignominy instead of joining the government to build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state is the driving spirit of our being. Our advice was ignored.

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility. We forgive them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, described the Nigerian Judiciary as the referee of democracy through enforcement of the rule of law to protect the minorities from the power of the majority despite their attempts to tilt the playing field against the rules.

Shaibu said the ruling has shown that the judiciary does not lack teeth, noting that the rule of law is the strong pillar and rock on which Nigeria’s democracy stands.