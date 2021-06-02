Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming his victory in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll and dismissing the alleged certificate forgery suit against him, signals an end to godfatherism in the state and freedom for Edo people.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists after he was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters at the Benin Airport, hailed Edo people for their relentless support for his government.

He said, “For us in Edo, this victory means freedom and emancipation; it means that we must rededicate ourselves to our people because democracy is all about the people.

“Democracy is not about an individual or godfather. We have defeated the godfather finally in Edo, in our quest to take Edo to where it should be.”

The governor continued: “First and foremost, we need to thank God.