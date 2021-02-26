BY ERNEST NZOR,

The senator representing Cross River North senatorial district, Senator Stephen Adi Odey has said that the supreme court ‘preliminary objections’ ruling does not affect his position as the senator representing the senatorial district.

Odey who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP after the court judgement in Abuja, on Friday, said that supreme court did not declare Jarigbe winner of the primaries, insisting that he remains authentic senator representing Cross River North.

He urged his supporters to go about their normal business as the development of the senatorial district is assured with him as the senator.

Odey said that Agom Jarigbe who is presently the member of the House of Representatives in Nigeria’s 8th and 9th National Assembly representing Ogoja/Yala constituency did not win the primary election on September 5, 2020, which disqualified him to participate in the election as a candidate.

He noted that the Federal High Court in Calabar delivered its judgements in both cases on December 3, 2020 affirming him as the authentic PDP candidate, while the court struck out Jarigbe’s case for want of jurisdiction.

Senator Stephen Odey had challenged the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which declared Jarigbe as the valid candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal at the apex court. The apex court delivered its judgement.