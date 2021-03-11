BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) in Abuja performed its annual induction ceremony for 309 inductees who succesfully made the council’s 2020/2021 list of newly registered surveyors.

Delivering his goodwill speech, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Adeniran Taiwo reminded the inductees of the importance of the profession they have chosen to national development, and urged them to continue updating themselves in knowledge for the task ahead.

He admonished them not to put money first as they go to the field of practice, but look for what to do, assuring that by so doing, they would be rewarded.

“Surveying and mapping is fundermental to the corporate existence of a country, hence the importance of surveyors.

“The task of a surveyor is enormous considering the dynamics of the environment and the evolving technologies and skills required in dealing with both public and private sector demands towards resolving environmental challenges,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Registrar/CEO of SURCON, Surv. Kabir Mohammed Monsur, who moderated the presentation of seals and certificates to the new surveyors, urged them to stick to the ethics of the profession, adding that council reserves the right to revoke the licence of anyone found wanting in the course of service.

“In anything you are doing, be guided by the standards of the profession,” he said, adding that though mentorship is not compulsory, it is advisable that they get attached to an older professional as a mentor.

With this set of 309 new surveyors, the SURCON now has 4651 registered members since inception. Last year, 344 were inducted as 2019/2020 batch.