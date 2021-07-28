Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday sworn-in 114 newly elected local government and local council development areas chairmen and their deputies, charging them to surpass the expectations of Logosians who overwhelmingly voted them into office.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Lagos State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu charged them to pursue good governance, saying this is not time to alienate some people because of political differences but time to give all citizens good governance.

Sanwo-Olu commended the civic-minded people of Lagos State, who, according to him, conducted themselves peacefully and responsibly, before, during and after the elections.

The governor added that this was the time for people to feel good governance and for keeping faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC) by ensuring that the party recorded 100 per cent victory in the just concluded elections held in the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas.

“Against this backdrop therefore, our citizens continue to rightly clamour for and expect good governance; policy-making and implementation that will enable them to navigate these difficult times and emerge from it all on a solid socio-economic footing. It is our responsibility and our burden as the leaders they have elected, to live up to their expectations. I therefore say to you that they are expecting much from you.

“More than ever before, achieving this requires cooperation among all levels and arms of government. It is expected that you will work in unity with other tiers of Government to bring to bear the dividend of democracy on the lives of people, in all the relevant areas: construction and maintenance of inner roads, waste management, primary education, healthcare, security, welfare programmes touch the lives of people, and so on. This is not to alienate some people because of political differences but to give all citizens good governance. This is the time for people to feel good about governance.”

Describing the election as transparent and credible, Governor Sanwo-Olu applauded the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, under the able leadership of Hon. Justice Ayotunde Philips (Rtd), for living up to the responsibility and duties of the Commission as enshrined in the law that established it.