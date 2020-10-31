BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure |

The governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has granted the grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn them in or face the full wrath of the law.

According to Akeredolu, the seven days period of grace commence from Friday October 30, 2020.

The governor specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun at the Pa Fasoranti’s Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed that “Those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken”.