The Nigerian Army has called on Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to put down their weapons and embrace peace, saying an end to the war was in sight.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahad Eyitayo, made the call at a party organised for journalists by the Army on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Eyitayo, who is also the Sector 1 Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, said the recent military attack on the insurgents dealt a decisive blow to the terrorists, leaving their remnants in disarray.

He noted that no one, including the military, was happy with the bloodshed, hence the need for the remnants of the insurgents to take advantage of the amnesty and repent from their nefarious ways.

This, he said, would offer them (insurgents) the opportunity to benefit from rehabilitation and acquire skills to enable them to live a useful life in the society.

The GOC praised the media’s contributions to the counter-insurgency campaign and urged practitioners to enlighten the insurgents to see the light and repent from their unnecessary endeavors.

Eyitayo said, “We are not here for bloodletting, no one is happy that people are dying. Some of them (the insurgents) listen to the media, so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to avoid violence, come forward to ask for forgiveness and reconciliation.”

According to him, the party with the journalists was to show the appreciation of the media for reporting the military operations in the state.

Continuing, Eyitayo said: “In the last three months since I took up my post in Maiduguri in this capacity, there has never been a bad relationship. It is to appreciate the media for the positive reporting.”

In his remarks, Mohammed Ibrahim, secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, commended the Nigerian Army for appreciating the media and assured it of more support and cooperation.

Mohammed also praised the Army and other security agencies involved in the anti-insurgency war for their sacrifices and urged them not to give in, adding that residents of the North-East region were firmly behind them.