The Opu-Nembe Surveillance Contractors have dragged the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company to a Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Nembe over alleged breach of contracts. The matter was separately registered in suit numbers NHC/1/2020 to NHC/12/2020 chronologically.

The claimants, Mr. Nicholas Ebiye, Johnson Theophilus and 10 others filed the suit over an alleged injustice and malicious punishment meted out against the Opu-Nembe Surveillance Contractors by Aiteo. According to the information gathered by our correspondent, in 2015 Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited awarded contracts to the Opu-Nembe Surveillance Contractors for surveillance of its facilities within OML 29 with terms and conditions stated in the Contracts.

The Surveillance Contractors duly mobilized to site in the said year, diligently and effectively discharged the surveillance activities from that period till date except for three (3) contractors that were given Notice of Termination of Employment in the year 2019 ( without receiving their entitlements and salaries for the work performed).

Aiteo Eastern E & P Company allegedly partially discharged its obligation under the Contracts by paying part of the accrued monthly contract sum to the contractors but has refused to further discharge its obligation under the Contracts by its failure to defray the outstanding sum despite repeated demands.”

The said Contracts have not been terminated because the contractors were not given any notice of termination as required under the Contracts and under the Nigerian Labour Law and the contractors have remained on site till date except the three contractors that received Notice of Termination of Employment from AITEO (they have also not been paid for the work performed before their Contracts were terminated).