Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has appealed to the government to use qualified professionals in the infrastructural development of the country.

The president of NIQS, Abba Tor, stated this at a press conference in Abuja. Tor said, “If you give responsibility to the wrong person, what you get is wrong information and if you plan projects with such information, what you get is the wrong result. We need to work together for the country to work.

“So, Nigerians should engage professionals in whatever they do and they should allow them to showcase their professional ethics without interference.

“Government should also set up a monitoring team for these projects to avoid future occurrences like what happened in Lagos recently.

“If you engage qualified professionals in handling all the projects they will not allow substandard materials to be used in building these projects. A qualified professional cannot allow his or herself to use substandard materials in the course of doing his projects.”

He further advised the Nigerian government to consider moving away from expensive, unreliable, and highly polluting carbon intensive development to more climate resilient society through low carbon growth with the right financing in place.