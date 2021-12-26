A few days after he was paraded by the Ondo State Police Command, a suspected ritualist, Tunde Olayiwola, has been confirmed dead.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Olayiwola died at a police clinic in Akure, the state capital on Sunday.

A source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the suspect slumped at Special Anti-cultist Section of the state police command, located along FUTA road in Akure.

He said, “He was rushed to the police clinic where he was confirmed dead.”

Recall that the suspect was arrested when he bought the fresh human head from one of his customers for N60,000 for a money-making ritual.

Confessing that the head found with him was to be used to ensure that he had a better life, Olayiwola noted that he did not have any regret for using a human head for ritual purposes.

While refusing to give the name of his accomplices, Olayiwola noted that even if it was his son’s head that was brought for him for money-making ritual, he will use it.

Olayiwola, who claimed to be a herbalist of 53 years experience, said he bought the fresh human head from one of his customers for N60,000.

According to Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, “the Police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, a suspected ritualist was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a human head.

“The Police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the death of the suspect but did not give details of what led to his death.