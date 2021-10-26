Nemesis caught up with an alleged serial internet fraudster, Charles Purple, a.k.a Pastor, as men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested him and his two accomplices at their hideout in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The 37-year-old Purple, who specialised in withdrawing money from people’s bank accounts after stealing their phones, was arrested by NSCDC’s operatives at their hideout along Offa Road, G.R.A, Ilorin.

Purple was arrested alongside his accomplices, Alfred Adegoke, 34, and Yusuf Saman, 30.

The spokesman of NSCDC in Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Afolabi added that:” The suspect, Charles Gabriel Purple a.k.a Pastor 37, who claimed to reside at No 16, Opaleye Street, Mile 2 Lagos was picked up by the crack detectives team of NSCDC at their hideout located around Offa road in Ilorin.

“Our Intelligence and Investigations department received a missing phone complaint from one Buraimoh Sunmonnu Adebayo, 57, who lives at No 207, Lagos road, Sawmill area, Ilorin who claimed that he lost the phone when he boarded a tricycle from IGS to Taiwo road in Ilorin metropolis.

“The complainant later realized that after few hours of losing his phone that a sum of N500,000 has been withdrawn from both his personal account and another company account where he is one of the signatories.

“Our detective and tactical team later swung into action and was able to tracked down the suspect to their hideout at Offa road, Ilorin on Monday where the suspect and his accomplices were rounded up.”

Afolabi added that the suspect admitted to be a notorious internet fraudster and also confessed to have stolen Buraimoh Sunmonnu Adebayo’s phone.

He added that the suspect claimed to have withdrawn N400,000 only from the two bank accounts of the complainant and not N500,000 asclaimed by the owner of the phone.

Afolabi stated that the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Iskilu Ayinla Makinde, has ordered full scale investigations into the matter.