BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

A renowned professor of Cyto-genetics Prof. Gabriel Hemnave Asenge, has been murdered by suspected assailants in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Asenge was until his death the

chairman, Board of Directors of the

Regional Bio Research Centre Rayfield, Jos. The 71-year-old don was a

dignified person who seldom got angry, agitated or conflicted with others.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered

that his family in Jos was distraught,

confused and deeply grieved that he

was abducted, killed and dumped in

his car which was then burnt and left

on an unpaved road at Little Rayfield

Jos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the Plateau State police command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the killing and burning of Asenge.

According to him, the control room received the report of the killing of Asenge and the CP ordered that his men should swing into action with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.