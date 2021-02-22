By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Special assistant to Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on youth development, Comrade Okiemute Sowho has been murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen.

He was murdered in the late hours of Saturday in Sapele, Delta State by gunmen suspected to be hired killers.

Sowho, which is said to be in his early 40s was shot at close range near a popular hotel along Akintola road, Sapele.

A source said the deceased had gone to check a building in the vicinity when the assailants surfaced from nowhere and opened fire on him, before speeding away in a white Venza they came with.

Sympathisers were said to have taken him to a private hospital in the area where the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival before his remains were deposited in the mortuary.

The state police public relations officer, Edafe Bright confirmed his death saying, “it’s true that we have a report that aide to the governor was killed; however, we are yet to get details,” promising to get back to our reporter with more information.

Sowho, a former councillorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ward 3 in Sapele local government area, was a strong supporter of Governor Okowa.

Last year Sowho was appointed the special assistant to the governor on youth development, a position he held until his untimely death.