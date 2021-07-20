Eight persons including two health workers, a 200-level student of the Benue State University, Màkurdi and five others have been killed in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in Guma local government area of Benue State.

The council chairman Caleb Aba told LEADERSHIP yesterday that four persons were killed in Mbabai, three in Nzorov and one in Uvir council wards

It was gathered that of the three persons that were killed in Ndzorov, two were health workers working with 360 HSDC (Health Systems Diagnostics and Corrections) and the undergraduate.

But, the police public relations officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene who confirmed the attack said only three people were killed.

In a telephone interview with a colleague of the slain health workers, he said the herdsmen ambushed the victims on their way to Mbabai community and killed the health workers and the commercial cyclist (Okada) who was conveying them to the area

He said, “The health workers were posted to Gina for “HIV Community Case Finding and Impact Mitigation” and gave the victims’ names as Mr John Agede, a supervisor with the organisation covering the local government area and Mr Japhet Toryila, a community tester (CT).

The council chairman said he had directed that the remains of the deceased be buried immediately, adding that the corpses of the two humanitarian workers had been evacuated by the operatives of “Operation While Stroke (OPWS)”.

He said the matter had been reported to security operatives in the state.

When contacted OPWS media officer Flying Officer Audu Katty denied the incident, saying “from our source nothing like that happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson who confirmed the incident said the three people who were killed on their way to their farms in Tomanyiin, Guma local government area state.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the killing of the humanitarian workers and six others in Guma local government area by militia herdsmen, saying the presidency is not yet ready to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen based on its body language.

He lamented that one of his relations who is a-200 level undergraduate at the Benue State University Makurdi was killed in the attack, pointing out that the killers used one of the workers’ phone to send words that they would continue to kill until the ranching law of the state was repealed.