Security operatives of the Joint Border Patrol of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Police in Kwara State have rescued a 12-year-old boy from suspected Kidnappers.

The suspected kidnappers had concealed the boy in a coffin to escape arrest by security operatives at Gwanara, a border community in Baruten local government area of the state.



The operatives of the joint patrol team were said to have stopped an unmarked vehicle for inspection, but the driver of the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and took to his heels.

But upon inspection of the vehicle, the security operatives discovered a

coffin inside it and when they opened it they found the 12-year-old boy inside it wrapped with white cloth.

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi confirmed the incident.

Afolabi added: “It was when the immigration officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the coffin, a minor of about 12 year-old was seen inside the casket covered with white cloth.

“The Immigration operatives alerted NSCDC and other security agencies involed in border patrol and efforts are ongoing to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle who are now at large.

“The boy has been medically examined and found to be fine while further check revealed that the boy is from a village in Benin Republic.

“In the meantime, the rescued minor has been handed over to the policemen in Benin Republic for further investigations and subsequent reunion with his family.”

Meanwhile, according to a picture obtained by LEADERSHIP thereafter, the boy has been handed over to his family by the Benin Republic policemen.