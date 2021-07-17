Operatives of the Joint Border Patrol of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the police in Kwara State have rescued a 12- year-old boy from suspected kidnappers who hid him in a coffin to escape arrest.

The incident took place at Gwanara in Baruten local government area of Kwara State.

The patrol team was said to have stopped an unmarked vehicle for inspection, but the driver jumped out of the vehicle and took to his heels.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, they discovered a coffin, and when they opened it they found the boy wrapped with white cloth inside.

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi who confirmed the incident said: “The Immigration operatives alerted NSCDC and other security agencies involved in border patrol and efforts are ongoing to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle who are now at large.

“The boy has been medically examined and found to be fine while further checks revealed that he is from a village in Benin Republic. He has been handed over to policemen in Benin Republic for further investigations and subsequent reunion with his family.”