The principal suspect in the robbery gang that killed an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Edum Egbe in Calabar three weeks ago, Kingsley Utomobong, has died in police custody, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered yesterday. Utomobong and his gang were nabbed about 14 days ago alongside other criminals by a team of policemen from the State Police Command.

A police source told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the suspect who was known for notoriety within the 8 Miles axis was caught with the late Edum’s belongings alongside his gang. “The late notorious Utomobong who always had the protection of prominent politicians in the state and his gang did not know that Edum was a police officer and the deputy governor’s nephew,” he said.

The spokesman of the Cross River State Police Command, Ms Irene Ugbo, denied claims that the suspect was tortured to death, but explained that he died following injuries he sustained during his arrest. Ugbo, who further exonerated the late suspect of murdering the late Edum said, “Utomobong is not the killer of ACP Edum but he gave useful information about the real killer. At least, he disclosed the name of one of the notorious criminal who is behind ACP Edum’s death before giving up the ghost.” She further said, “Before he died, he gave us the name of the person who killed the late ACP Edum and we are currently working on the information to enable us to unmask the killer”. “He died due to injuries sustained during the arrest.

He only confessed that he knew the gang that carried out the assassination,” Ugbo maintained. ACP Edum was hacked to death on Wednesday, December 2, at 8 Miles area, along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar while waiting for his wife to pick him up after the bus he was travelling in from Borno State broke down.

Utomobong, according to sources, had been untouchable because of his closeness to top politicians in the state. Another police source who did not want his name on print said, “Utomobong who is well known to law enforcement agents in the state, and was also alleged to be responsible for the killing of one Ebenezer Ika in April 2018.