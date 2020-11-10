BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

The Prophet of Divine Shadow Ministry Daudu Jacob Uhembe whose Church was burnt down last week over alleged missing of manhood in Daudu community of Guma local government area of Benue State has been murdered, police have confirmed.

This is even as the killing of the Prophet has triggered protests by his Church members on Sunday at Daudu, who demand justice for the murdered cleric.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed this in a telephone interview informed that Prophet Uhembe who was alleged to be an accomplice in the Daudu missing organs was said to be murdered by angry mob while attempting to run.

It would be recalled that the PPRO had earlier told journalists that during the stakeholders meeting convened by elders of the community on the 3rd of November 2020, Prophet Uhembe and his co-conspirators were said to have conspired to mystically perpetrate the act to extort money from their victims as fee for healing.

“In the heat of an argument at the meeting to resolve the issue, the angry youths attempted to lynch the accused persons and in the process one of the suspects was whisked away by the police, while the Prophet escaped to an unknown destination,” a source told our correspondent.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect was charging N12,000.00 from each victims of alleged missing organ before curing them.

It was also gathered that the pastor was murdered after the mob burnt down his house, church and all his other belongings.

According to a local, who did not want his name in print the pastor was killed by some youths while running to a community in Nasarawa State.

“The man ought to have been arrested by Daudu Divisional Police Officer for safe keeping and investigation, but he decided to run away, only for us to find out that he was killed in a village along Lafia road,” the PPRO said.

The PPRO who could not say precisely when the prophet was killed, said the pastor was to be picked up by the DPO in Daudu but he rushed into his vehicle to escape and was later killed by the mob.